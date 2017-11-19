Funk hits 5 3s, scores 23; Saint Joe’s beats Princeton 71-58 (Nov 18, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Freshman Taylor Funk hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 23 points to lead Saint Joseph’s to a 71-58 win over Princeton on Saturday night.

Funk made 7 of 8 from the field and hit 4 of 4 from the free throw line. James Demery had 13 points, Shavar Newkirk scored 11 and Anthony Longpre’ added 10 points for Saint Joe’s (2-1).

Funk made back-to-back 3-pointers and had 10 points during a 14-2 run that gave the Hawks a 59-50 lead with six minutes to go. Mike LeBlanc hit a 3 to pull Princeton within seven points with 3:37 left, but Funk answered with a 3-pointer and Saint Joe’s led by double figures the rest of the way.

Devin Cannady led Princeton (0-3) with 22 points, including six 3-pointers. Amir Bell added 15 points and Myles Stephens had 13 with eight rebounds.

Funk has back-to-back 20-plus point games and has 61 points through his first three games, the second most in school history behind Bernard Blunt’s 67 points in the 1990-91 season.

The Tigers led for all but 90 seconds in the first half, but hit just 3-of-15 second-half 3-pointers.