Ft. Wayne seeks revenge on Oral Roberts

Purdue Fort Wayne (13-17, 6-9) vs. Oral Roberts (15-13, 8-7)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts goes for the season sweep over Purdue Fort Wayne after winning the previous matchup in Fort Wayne. The teams last went at it on Jan. 18, when the Golden Eagles outshot Purdue Fort Wayne 59.7 percent to 40.7 percent and had six fewer turnovers on their way to a 92-68 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Oral Roberts’ Emmanuel Nzekwesi has averaged 15.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while Deondre Burns has put up 15.7 points and four assists. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while Brian Patrick has put up 11.5 points.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 32.7 percent of the 156 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Oral Roberts is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 60 or fewer points, and 10-13 when opponents exceed 60 points. Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-0 when holding opponents to 60 points or fewer, and 6-17 on the year when teams score any more than 60.

STREAK SCORING: Oral Roberts has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 93.5 points while giving up 76.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense is ranked sixth in the nation by scoring 80.9 points per game this season. Purdue Fort Wayne has only averaged 68.7 points per game, which ranks 216th.