Ft. Wayne plays Miami

Miami (0-1) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (1-2)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Purdue Fort Wayne look to bounce back from losses. Miami fell short in an 88-81 game at home to Wright State on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne lost 79-78 on the road to Southeast Missouri on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .SOLID SIBANDE: Nike Sibande has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST TIME: Miami scored 85 points and won by six over Purdue Fort Wayne when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami went 6-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the RedHawks gave up 72.6 points per game while scoring 73.9 per contest. Purdue Fort Wayne went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 75.9 points and giving up 82.3 per game in the process.