Ft. Wayne plays Kent State

Purdue Fort Wayne (2-3) vs. Kent State (3-0)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and Kent State both look to put winning streaks together . Purdue Fort Wayne won easily 79-55 at home against Stetson in its last outing. Kent State is coming off a 72-71 win on the road over Wright State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: The Mastodons are led by Jarred Godfrey and Matt Holba. Godfrey has averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Holba has put up 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Golden Flashes have been anchored by Danny Pippen and Troy Simons. Pippen has averaged 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Simons has put up 16.3 points and five rebounds per game.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne is ranked second among Summit League teams with an average of 79.8 points per game.