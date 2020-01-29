Ft. Wayne looks to end streak vs N. Dakota

North Dakota (10-12, 4-4) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (9-13, 2-5)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota looks to extend Purdue Fort Wayne’s conference losing streak to five games. Purdue Fort Wayne’s last Summit League win came against the Western Illinois Leathernecks 77-69 on Jan. 8. North Dakota won 83-77 at home against Western Illinois in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: North Dakota’s Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 58 percent of all Fighting Hawks scoring over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Fighting Hawks have scored 75.9 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 69 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Stewart has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Mastodons are 0-8 when they score 68 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 68 points. The Fighting Hawks are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 10-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: North Dakota has lost its last three road games, scoring 71 points, while allowing 86 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Purdue Fort Wayne has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 19.1 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Summit League teams. That figure has dropped to 14.8 percent during the team’s four-game losing skid, however.