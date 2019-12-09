Ft. Wayne faces Judson

Judson vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (6-6)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA school Judson. Purdue Fort Wayne lost 62-49 to Illinois-Chicago in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Purdue Fort Wayne has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brian Patrick, Matt Holba, Dylan Carl and Marcus DeBerry have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 0 percent of all Mastodons points over the last five games.GIFTED GODFREY: Jarred Godfrey has connected on 35.7 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 74.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne went 5-7 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Mastodons offense put up 75.9 points per contest across those 12 contests.