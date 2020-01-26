Frye sparks Bowling Green to 6th straight, tops Toledo 85-79

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dylan Frye scored 22 points and dished off six assists as Bowling Green defeated Toledo 85-79 for its sixth straight win on Saturday night.

Justin Turner added 20 points and Daeqwon Plowden had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Bowling Green (15-5, 6-1 Mid-American Conference). Caleb Fields added 11 points.

Marreon Jackson had 27 points and six assists for the Rockets (11-9, 3-4). Luke Knapke added 23 points and nine rebounds. Willie Jackson had 10 rebounds.

Article continues below ...

Bowling Green plays Ball St. at home on Tuesday. Toledo plays Kent State at home on Tuesday.