Frey, Montana State visit Idaho

Montana State (8-7, 2-2) vs. Idaho (5-9, 1-2)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Harald Frey and Montana State will face Trevon Allen and Idaho. Frey has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games. Allen is averaging 22.6 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Idaho’s Allen, Quinton Forrest and Marquell Fraser have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Vandals scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Vandals have given up just 64 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 72.1 per game they gave up in non-conference play.FREY IS A FORCE: Frey has connected on 36.4 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-7 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 5-2 when it scores at least 66.

COLD SPELL: Montana State has lost its last five road games, scoring 61 points, while allowing 69.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State has scored 62.6 points and allowed 62.6 points over its last five games. Idaho has averaged 66.6 points while allowing 69.4 over its last five.