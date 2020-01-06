Fresno State, NM meet in conference play

Fresno State (5-10, 1-3) vs. New Mexico (13-3, 2-1)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes meet as Fresno State faces New Mexico. Fresno State won 79-64 at home against San Jose State on Saturday, while New Mexico fell to San Jose State on the road on Wednesday, 88-85.

SENIOR STUDS: New Mexico has relied heavily on its seniors this year. JaQuan Lyle, Corey Manigault, Makuach Maluach, Vance Jackson and Zane Martin have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Lobos points over the last five games.OUTSTANDING ORLANDO: Orlando Robinson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: New Mexico has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 86.5 points while giving up 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lobos. New Mexico has 48 assists on 95 field goals (50.5 percent) across its past three contests while Fresno State has assists on 36 of 65 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lobos have averaged 25.6 free throws per game and 30.7 per game over their last three games.