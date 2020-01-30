Fresno State looks for home win vs NM

New Mexico (16-7, 5-5) vs. Fresno State (7-14, 3-7)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State looks for its fourth straight win over New Mexico at Save Mart Center. The last victory for the Lobos at Fresno State was a 77-62 win on Jan. 2, 2016.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. . For New Mexico, .LIKEABLE LYLE: JaQuan Lyle has connected on 37.3 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: New Mexico is a perfect 11-0 when the team makes at least 73.1 percent of its free throws. The Lobos are 5-7 when they shoot below 73.1 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico has lost its last four road games, scoring 77.3 points, while allowing 97 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Mexico offense has scored 79 points per game, the 23rd-highest figure in Division I. Fresno State has only averaged 68.2 points per game, which ranks 237th nationally.