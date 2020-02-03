Fresno State looks for home win vs CSU

Colorado State (16-8, 7-4) vs. Fresno State (8-14, 4-7)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State looks for its fifth straight win over Colorado State at Save Mart Center. The last victory for the Rams at Fresno State was an 81-73 win on Feb. 18, 2015.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Fresno State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Colorado State has depended on freshmen. Seniors . On the other hand, freshmen Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have scored 50 percent of the team’s points this year.GIFTED GRIMES: Nate Grimes has connected on 39.7 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 65.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Fresno State’s New Williams has attempted 141 3-pointers and connected on 35.5 percent of them, and is 12 for 37 over his past five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rams have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Fresno State has 36 assists on 67 field goals (53.7 percent) across its past three outings while Colorado State has assists on 50 of 84 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MWC teams.