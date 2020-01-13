Fresno State faces tough test vs No. 7 San Diego St.

No. 7 San Diego State (17-0, 6-0) vs. Fresno State (5-11, 1-4)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 San Diego State presents a tough challenge for Fresno State. Fresno State has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. San Diego State remains unbeaten against MWC opponents this season.

SAVVY SENIORS: Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson, Nate Grimes and New Williams have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.MIGHTY MALACHI: Malachi Flynn has connected on 42.9 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: San Diego State has won its last five road games, scoring 74 points, while allowing 59.4 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aztecs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Fresno State has an assist on 35 of 69 field goals (50.7 percent) across its past three matchups while San Diego State has assists on 43 of 83 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING STATE: San Diego State has held opposing teams to 57 points per game this year, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.