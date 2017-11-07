Fresno State AD Jim Bartko resigns for personal reasons

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Fresno State athletic director Jim Bartko has resigned for personal reasons.

The school announced Monday that Bartko is leaving the position he has held since January 2015. There are no details on why Bartko decided to step down.

School President Joseph Castro credited Bartko for helping modernize the department, improve the academics and for hiring football coach Jeff Tedford.

Steve Robertello has been appointed as interim athletic director.