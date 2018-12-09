Fresno St. overwhelms Long Beach St. in 92-71 win

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Noah Blackwell scored 22 points, Nate Grimes scored 15 points with 14 rebounds and Fresno State beat Long Beach State 92-71 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are on a five-game winning streak averaging 79.8 points per game. Their lowest scoring game this season came in a 77-69 loss on the road to then 21st-ranked TCU on Nov. 15.

Braxton Huggins also scored 15 points, New Williams, 14 and Aguir Agau, 10 for Fresno State (7-2). Bryan Alberts led Long Beach State (3-8) with 20 points, Temidayo Yussuf, 17 and Deishuan Booker, 11. Long Beach State has lost five of its last six.

The Bulldogs outscored Long Beach State 44-18 on the interior while scoring 22 points off the 49ers’ 17 turnovers. Fresno State led 42-32 at halftime, went on a 13-4 run to start the second half and remained in control the rest of the way. Agau’s layup with 13:09 left made it 66-45.