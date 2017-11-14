Fresno St. cruises in 2nd half, beats CS Northridge 89-73 (Nov 13, 2017)

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Deshon Taylor and Jahmel Taylor each scored 18 points and Fresno State cruised to an 89-73 victory over Cal State Northridge on Monday night.

Deshon Taylor was 6 of 12 from the field and made three 3-pointers. Jahmel Taylor was 6-of-8 shooting and hit six 3-pointers. Jaron Hopkins added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Fresno State (2-0). Bryson Williams chipped in 15 points.

Terrell Gomez scored 18 points and Lyrik Shreiner had 16 to lead Cal State Northridge (1-1).

Article continues below ...

The game was tied at 25-25 midway through the first half before the Bulldogs closed on a 25-9 run for a 50-34 lead at the break. Deshon Taylor made a pair of 3-pointers and had 13 points during the stretch. Cal State Northridge pulled within 12 points early in the second half but didn’t get closer.

The Bulldogs are 42-7 at home over the last three seasons, including a 20-3 record against nonconference opponents.