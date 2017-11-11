Freshman Turner scores 33, Bowling Green beats Drexel 78-69 (Nov 10, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Freshman guard Justin Turner had 33 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, and Bowling Green beat Drexel 78-69 on Friday night.

It was the most points from a Falcon freshman since Spencer Park scored 33 at Detroit on Dec. 12, 2015. Nineteen of Turner’s points came in the second half.

Bowling Green trailed 42-32 at halftime but went on a 19-0 run in the second half to take control. The Falcons defense held Drexel to 27 points in the second half and 32 percent shooting.

The Falcons forced 19 turnovers, leading to 26 points, in front of a capacity crowd of 2,504.

Austin Williams led Drexel with a career-high 18 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double. Sammy Mojica added 17 points and seven boards. Williams scored 16 of his points before the break.