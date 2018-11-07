Freshman Kaifes hits 5 3s, scores 19 as Loyola

CHICAGO (AP) — Freshman Cooper Kaifes hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to help Loyola Chicago beat UMKC 76-45 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Marques Townes had 13 points and Cameron Krutwig scored 10 on 5-of-5 shooting for Loyola.

Kaifes hit a 3-pointer and, after a dunk by Christian Negron, made another 3 to cap a 12-0 run that gave the Ramblers a 15-point lead with 7:43 left in the first half. Kaifes made a layup and then two free throws before back-to-back dunks by Krutwig and Negron pushed the lead to 40-18 going into the break. UMKC trailed by at least 20 throughout the second half.

Brandon McKissic hit three 3s and led the Kangaroos with 15 points. Rob Whitfield scored 11.

Prior to tipoff, the Ramblers had a banner-raising ceremony to honor their run to last season’s Final Four.