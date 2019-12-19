Freeman-Liberty leads Valparaiso past High Point 87-72

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 22 points as Valparaiso beat High Point 87-72 on Wednesday night. Eron Gordon added 20 points for the Crusaders.

Daniel Sackey had 11 points and nine assists for Valparaiso (7-5). Donovan Clay added 10 points.

A 3-pointer by Eric Coleman Jr. drew High Point to within 66-64 with 8 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the second half before Valparaiso took command with a 14-4 run over the next five minutes. The Crusaders’ lead peaked at 87-70 after a short 7-0 run.

John-Michael Wright scored a season-high 25 points and had eight rebounds for the Panthers (2-9). Curtis Holland III added 16 points. Caden Sanchez had 10 points.

Valparaiso plays at Arkansas in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday. High Point plays Belmont Abbey at home on Saturday.