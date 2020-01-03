Francis scores 23 to lead Richmond past St. Joseph’s 84-52

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Blake Francis had 23 points, going over 1,000 for his collegiate career, as Richmond stretched its home winning streak to eight games, rolling past Saint Joseph’s 84-52 on Thursday night.

The game marked the first Atlantic-10 Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Jake Wojcik had 14 points for Richmond (11-3). Jacob Gilyard added 13 points. Grant Golden had seven rebounds for the home team.

The Spiders forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Richmond dominated the first half and led 44-23 at the break. The Hawks’ 23 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Cameron Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (3-10). Lorenzo Edwards added nine rebounds.

Richmond matches up against Rhode Island on the road on Sunday. Saint Joseph’s plays Dayton at home on Sunday.