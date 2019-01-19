Frampton knocks down 8 treys, Davidson clobbers Richmond

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Luke Frampton scored 24 points, knocking down eight 3-pointers, and Davidson clobbered Richmond 75-62 Saturday, defeating the Spiders for the first time in nearly three years.

Frampton made more 3s than Richmond, with six, did as a team. Half of Davidson’s made field goals were from distance and the Wildcats shot 14 of 30 from behind the arc, 28 of 60 overall.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Davidson (13-5, 4-1 Atlantic 10) owned the boards, 43-27. Kellan Grady scored 13 and KiShawn Pritchett 12.

Frampton took a defensive rebound the other way and dropped in a 3-pointer to open scoring in the second half and, already up by 10, Davidson launched a 10-2 run, shooting 4-for-4 with a pair of Frampton 3s over the next 1:48. Until Luka Brajkovic ended the run with a hook, Frampton had scored 15 straight points spanning halftime.

Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo scored 16 each for Richmond (7-11, 1-4), which had won four straight against Davidson.