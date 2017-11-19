Fox’s 33 points carries Army past Marist Red Foxes, 94-73 (Nov 18, 2017)

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) Jordan Fox scored a career-high 33 points by knocking down nine 3-pointers as Army smacked Hudson Valley neighbor Marist, 94-73 on Saturday night.

Fox drilled his first 3-pointer 28 seconds into the game and hit six in the first half to stake the Black Knights to a 41-35 lead at intermission.

Fox finished 11 of 16 from the field, including 9 of 11 from beyond the arc. Thomas Funk added 16 points and 10 assists, and Luke Morrison added 14 points. Army shot 52.9 percent from the field (36 of 68) and was even more efficient from distance, connecting on 60.9 percent (14 of 23) shots.

David Knudsen’s 16 points paced the Red Foxes, who remain in search of their first win after three games. Brian Parker added 15 points.

Marist shot 27 of 60 from the field (45 percent), including 8 of 28 from distance.