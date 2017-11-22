Fox, Proctor lead High Point to 99-63 win over Methodist (Nov 21, 2017)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) Andre Fox had a career-high 25 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Jahaad Proctor scored 16 with four steals to help High Point cruise to a 99-63 win over Division III Methodist on Tuesday night.

Fox made 7 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range, and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Justyn Mutts added 13 points and Brandonn Kamga scored 11 for High Point (2-2).

Davion Ayabarreno’s 3-pointer about 8 minutes in gave Methodist a one-point lead, but the Panther scored 28 of the next 36 points to take a 44-25 lead on a 3 by Fox before going into the break with a 14-point lead. Ayabarreno hit another 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run and pull Methodist within seven points, but the Monarchs would get no closer. Fox scored seven points as High Point scored 17 in a row to make it 71-47 with 10 minutes to go and cruised from there.

Ayabarreno had 16 points and Troynell Reese added 15 for Methodist. Jackson Whitley had eight points and 11 rebounds.