Forrest fills stat line leading Appalachian St. past Troy

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Forrest scored 24 points with six rebounds, four assists and three steals off the bench and Appalachian State beat Troy 68-59 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers used 12-2 run within the first four minuets of the second half to overcome a 32-27 halftime deficit and led the rest of the way. O’Showen Williams scored 15 points for Appalachian State (16-13, 10-8 Sun Belt Conference), Isaac Johnson added 13 points with 10 rebounds and Hunter Seacat pulled seven rebounds.

Ty Gordon had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Trojans (9-20, 5-13), whose losing streak reached five games.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. Appalachian State defeated Troy 70-65 on Dec. 21. Appalachian State faces Coastal Carolina at home next Saturday. Troy takes on South Alabama on the road next Saturday.