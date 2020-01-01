Fordham, VCU start A10 play

Fordham (6-6, 0-0) vs. VCU (10-3, 0-0)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham and VCU meet in the first A10 game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Fordham finished with three wins and 15 losses, while VCU won 16 games and lost two.

SENIOR STUDS: VCU has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Marcus Santos-Silva, De’Riante Jenkins, Marcus Evans, Issac Vann and Mike’L Simms have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 64 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Across 13 appearances this season, VCU’s Santos-Silva has shot 60.6 percent.

SLIPPING AT 66: Fordham is 0-5 when it allows at least 66 points and 6-1 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

PERFECT WHEN: VCU is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Rams are 2-3 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

STINGY DEFENSE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.6 percent of all possessions this year, the fifth-highest rate among all Division I teams.