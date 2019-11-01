Fordham opens 2019-20 season against St. Francis

St. Francis (NY) (0-0) vs. Fordham (0-0)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of New York schools will face off as Fordham opens its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the St. Francis (NY) Terriers. St. Francis (NY) went 17-16 last year and finished fifth in the NEC, while Fordham ended up 12-20 and finished 14th in the A10.

DID YOU KNOW: Fordham held its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.1 points per game last year. The Rams offense scored 69 points per contest on their way to an 8-4 record against competition outside the Atlantic 10 Conference. St. Francis (NY) went 6-6 against non-conference schools last season.