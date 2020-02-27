Fordham looks to end streak vs St. Joe’s

Fordham (7-20, 1-14) vs. Saint Joseph’s (5-23, 1-14)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s looks to extend Fordham’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Fordham’s last A10 win came against the George Washington Colonials 59-54 on Jan. 22. Saint Joseph’s lost 76-63 at Saint Louis in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Rahmir Moore have combined to account for 52 percent of all Hawks scoring this season, though their production has dropped to 31 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Cobb has connected on 31 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 72.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Rams are 0-13 when they allow 62 or more points and 7-7 when they hold opponents to anything under 62 points. The Hawks are 0-20 when they score 71 points or fewer and 5-3 when they exceed 71.

STREAK STATS: Fordham has lost its last seven road games, scoring 48.4 points, while allowing 64 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has allowed only 61.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 14th-lowest figure in the country. The Saint Joseph’s offense has averaged just 68.4 points through 28 games (ranked 232nd among Division I teams).