Flowers leads Western Michigan past Youngstown St. 88-77

YOUNGSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Sophomore Michael Flowers scored a career-high 25 points and Western Michigan cruised to an 88-77 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday.

Flowers hit 9 of 14 shots from the floor, 3 of 7 from 3-point range, and added four rebounds and three assists for the Broncos (5-4). Flowers had 15 points as Western Michigan shot 59 percent from the floor (19 of 32) and 55 percent from distance (11 of 20) to take a 49-38 lead at halftime. Josh Davis had his fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Broncos are the only NCAA team with two players with at least four double-doubles — Seth Dugan has five. Jared Printy scored 14.

Garrett Covington led five Penguins in double figures with 15 points. Kendale Hampton came off the bench to score 14, Darius Quisenberry and reserve Antwan Maxwell Jr. had 11 points apiece and Donel Cathcart III scored 10. Youngstown State shot 44 percent from the floor, including 34.5 percent from distance, and was outrebounded 42-32.

The two teams were playing for the first time in 18 years. Western Michigan leads the all-time series 4-1.