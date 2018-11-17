Flowers leads W. Michigan past NAIA Aquinas College 99-52

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Michael Flowers scored 19 points and Western Michigan beat Aquinas College of the NAIA 99-52 on Saturday.

Flowers was 5 of 6 including three 3-pointers for the Broncos (3-1). Josh Davis added 15 points and five rebounds, William Boyer-Richard had 13 points and Patrick Emilien had 11 points and five rebounds.

Western Michigan shot 57 percent from the field overall compared to 32 percent for Aquinas and had a 41-25 rebounding edge.

The Broncos jumped to a 12-2 start capped by a Jared Printy 3-pointer and led all the way, building to a 48-27 advantage at the break.

Flowers scored nine points in the opening surge of the second half and Seth Dugan and Davis each made a dunk as the Broncos pushed it to 61-30 with 17:05 to play.

Zezva Liluashvili led the Saints with 10 points and four assists.