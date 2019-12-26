Florida plays host to Long Beach St.

Long Beach State (4-10) vs. Florida (7-4)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State and Florida look to bounce back from losses. Long Beach State came up short in a 79-57 game at Seattle on Monday. Florida lost 65-62 to Utah State on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: Kerry Blackshear Jr. has put up 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Gators. Keyontae Johnson has complemented Blackshear and is putting up 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Beach are led by Chance Hunter, who is averaging 13.2 points and 4.9 rebounds.CLUTCH CHANCE: Hunter has connected on 46 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 55 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Long Beach State is 0-9 when it allows at least 69 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Florida is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes seven or more 3-pointers. The Gators are 2-4 when the team hits fewer than seven threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida has committed a turnover on just 18.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all SEC teams. The Gators have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season.