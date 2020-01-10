Florida, Mizzou meet in conference play

Florida (10-4, 2-0) vs. Missouri (8-6, 0-2)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits Missouri in a SEC matchup. Florida beat South Carolina by 13 on the road in its last outing. Missouri lost 69-59 loss at home against Tennessee in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Missouri’s Dru Smith has averaged 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Mark Smith has put up 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Gators, Kerry Blackshear Jr. has averaged 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds while Keyontae Johnson has put up 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Andrew Nembhard has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Florida field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 63: Missouri is 0-6 this year when it allows 63 points or more and 8-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 63.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gators. Missouri has 40 assists on 73 field goals (54.8 percent) across its past three outings while Florida has assists on 43 of 98 field goals (43.9 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH TIGERS: Missouri has held opposing teams to 57.7 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.