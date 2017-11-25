Florida Gulf Coast holds off Denver 79-71 (Nov 24, 2017)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) Zach Johnson scored 20 and RaySean Scott Jr. added 15 points, on 7-of-8 shooting, and grabbed eight rebounds to help Florida Gulf Coast snap a two-game skid with a 79-71 victory over Denver at the FGCU Shootout on Friday night.

Johnson buried a 3-pointer with five minutes remaining and the game tied at 60 and the Eagles (3-2) outscored the Pioneers (1-3) 18-11 down the stretch. Christian Terrell totaled 16 points and five assists, while Brandon Goodwin scored 16 for FGCU.

Daniel Amigo finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Denver, which hadn’t played a game in eight days. Jake Pemberton made 3 of 4 from 3-point range and scored 15, while Christian Mackey contributed 10 points and six rebounds.

Florida Gulf Coast, which came in shooting just 26.5 percent from beyond the arc, hit 9 of 24 (37.5 percent) against the Pioneers.

Denver outrebounded the Eagles 34-28 and held FGCU nine points below its season average of 44 points in the paint.