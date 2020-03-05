Florida faces tough test vs No. 6 Kentucky

No. 6 Kentucky (24-6, 14-3) vs. Florida (19-11, 11-6)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for Florida. Florida has won two of its five games against ranked opponents this season. Kentucky fell 81-73 at home to Tennessee on Tuesday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Nick Richards, Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Keyontae Johnson has connected on 37.2 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Kentucky’s Hagans has attempted 62 3-pointers and connected on 25.8 percent of them, and is 3 for 13 over the last five games.

STREAK STATS: Kentucky has won its last four road games, scoring 75.8 points and allowing 66 points during those contests. Florida has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.8 points while giving up 66.5.

STINGY DEFENSE: Kentucky has held opposing teams to 39.1 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all SEC teams.