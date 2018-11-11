Florida A&M beats Division II Tuskegee 62-55

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Justin Ravenel made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, helping Florida A&M beat Division II Tuskegee 62-55 on Saturday.

Florida A&M (2-0), which won nine games last season, beat Jacksonville 65-50 in its opener on Tuesday night. The Rattlers start a seven-game road stretch with a pair of games in the Jamaica Classic in Montego Bay. FAMU’s non-conference schedule includes No. 14 Oregon, DePaul, Utah, Georgia Tech and Memphis.

Kamron Reaves added 11 points and Tracy Hector Jr. 10 for FAMU, which built a 23-11 lead before Tuskegee tied it at 32 by halftime.

Daniel Roach scored 18 points for Tuskegee.