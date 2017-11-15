Fletcher leads Toledo to 72-62 win over D-III Ohio Northern (Nov 14, 2017)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Tre’Shaun Fletcher had 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as Toledo battled to get past Division III Ohio Northern 72-62 on Tuesday night.

Fletcher was 10 of 17 from the floor while dropping in 5 of 6 free throw attempts. Nate Navigato added 18 points and Luke Knapke chipped in nine points while hauling down 11 rebounds and Jaelan Sanford added 13 points.

Toledo (2-0) led 36-35 at the half and started the second period strong as Fletcher drilled a 3, Knapke followed with a dunk and Marreon Jackson nailed a 3-pointer for a 44-35 lead. The Polar Bears stayed close and pulled to within 64-62 following a Daniel Donner 3-pointer at the 3:19 mark. Navigato answered with a trey and the Rockets made five free throws to seal the win.

Nate Burger led Ohio Northern with 23 points and Ryan Bruns added 15 with 12 rebounds.