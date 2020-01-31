Fleming Jr., CSU visit Radford

Charleston Southern (11-10, 5-4) vs. Radford (12-9, 7-2)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Charleston Southern will face Carlik Jones and Radford. The junior Fleming has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 25.6 over his last five games. C. Jones, a senior, is averaging 21.4 points and 6.2 assists over the last five games.

.

STEPPING IT UP: The Buccaneers have scored 65.2 points per game against Big South opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: C. Jones has directly created 55 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Radford is 0-5 when its offense scores 61 points or fewer. Charleston Southern is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Highlanders are 5-0 when they score at least 75 points and 7-9 when they fall shy of that total. The Buccaneers are 5-0 when turning the ball over 10 times or fewer and 6-10 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 10.6 times per game this season.