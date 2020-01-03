Fleming hits winning 3, leads Maine past Columbia 75-72

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Andrew Fleming sank a long 3-pointer just before the final buzzer in overtime as Maine narrowly defeated Columbia 75-72 on Thursday night.

Fleming had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Sergio El Darwich added 24 points for Maine (4-10). El Darwich forced the extra session on a driving layup with 1.3 seconds left.

Mike Smith had 20 points on 5-of-20 shooting for the Lions (4-11). Ike Nweke added 17 points, with nine coming from the free-throw line. Tai Bibbs had nine points and nine rebounds, and Jake Killingsworth added nine points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Maine takes on Stony Brook at home on Sunday. Columbia takes on Mount Saint Vincent at home next Thursday.