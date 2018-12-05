Fleming helps Maine end skid, 75-68 over Fordham in 2OT.

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Andrew Fleming had a career-high 29 points with 12 rebounds, four teammates combined to go 8 for 8 from the foul line in the last minute of the second overtime and Maine ended a 15-game losing streak with a 75-68 win over Fordham on Tuesday night.

The Rams took a 68-67 lead on two free throws from Jalen Cobb with 1:54 to go. Maine had two empty possessions before Vincent Eze had a steal and was fouled. After he put the Black Bears on top, Fordham missed a 3-pointer on its next three possessions and freshman Terion Moss, Ilija Stojiljkovic, a defensive replacement who was 0 for 3 this season, and Celio Araujo, who hadn’t shot a free throw this season, cashed in at the free throw line.

Richard Barron, who was Maine’s women’s coach from 2011-2017, picked up his first win with the men after eight losses. The Black Bears’ last win was on Feb. 3, 81-79 over Binghamton in overtime. They lost two other games in OT this season.

Jalen Cobb led Fordham (6-2) with 18 points and Nick Honor had 16.

Cobb, a freshman, had two free throws with 1.9 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 55. Eze made 1 of 2 free throws with 11.3 seconds remaining in the first overtime to tie it at 63.