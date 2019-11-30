Fla St. faces Purdue in Emerald Coast Classic

Florida State (6-1) vs. Purdue (4-2)

Emerald Coast Classic , The Arena at NW Florida St, Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State and Purdue will take the floor in the Emerald Coast Classic . Purdue earned a 59-56 win over VCU in its most recent game, while Florida State won 60-57 against Tennessee in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Seminoles have been led by Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell. Forrest is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 assists while Vassell is putting up 12.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Boilermakers have been led by Jahaad Proctor and Matt Haarms, who are scoring 15 and 11 per game, respectively.TERRIFIC TRENT: Forrest has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 3 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Boilermakers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seminoles. Purdue has an assist on 54 of 84 field goals (64.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Florida State has assists on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.1 percent. The Boilermakers have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game.