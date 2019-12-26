FIU puts streak on line vs Minnesota

Florida International (9-3) vs. Minnesota (6-5)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International looks for its seventh straight win of the season as it takes on Minnesota. Florida International is looking to extend its current six-game winning streak. Minnesota is coming off an 86-66 win in Tulsa over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Daniel Oturu, Payton Willis and Alihan Demir have combined to score 49 percent of Minnesota’s points this season. For Florida International, Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 47 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marcus Carr has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Minnesota is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 6-0 when it scores at least 70.

PERFECT WHEN: Florida International is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Panthers are 3-3 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Florida International offense has averaged 77.5 possessions per game, the ninth-most in Division I. Minnesota has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 68.5 possessions per game (ranked 253rd, nationally).