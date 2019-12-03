FIU plays FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast (2-8) vs. Florida International (5-3)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast takes on Florida International in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played this past weekend. Florida International won over New Hampshire 70-69 on Saturday, while Florida Gulf Coast fell 72-57 to Georgia Southern on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida International’s Devon Andrews, Osasumwen Osaghae and Antonio Daye, Jr. have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.SOLID SCOTT: Zach Scott has connected on 33.3 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Florida Gulf Coast has dropped its last four road games, scoring 58 points and allowing 76.5 points during those contests. Florida International has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 70.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida International offense is ranked 13th overall by scoring 84 points per game this season. Florida Gulf Coast has only averaged 60.4 points per game, which ranks 241st.