FIU goes for first win vs Ave Maria

Ave Maria vs. Florida International (0-1)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers will be taking on the Gyrenes of NAIA program Ave Maria. Florida International lost 77-69 on the road to Mississippi State in its most recent game.

LAST MEETING: Florida International put up 104 points and won by 20 over Ave Maria when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International went 6-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Panthers offense scored 84.5 points per matchup across those 11 contests.