Figueroa, St. John’s visit Marquette

St. John’s (12-7, 1-5) vs. Marquette (13-5, 3-3)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as LJ Figueroa and St. John’s will battle Markus Howard and Marquette. The junior Figueroa is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games. Howard, a senior, has scored 34 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 34.4 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 83 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LJ: Figueroa has connected on 34.8 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: St. John’s is 0-6 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Marquette is a perfect 10-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: St. John’s has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.7 points, while allowing 75 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. John’s offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-lowest rate in the nation. The Marquette defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 329th among Division I teams).