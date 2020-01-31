Fields Jr. scores 21 as Radford tops Longwood 67-55

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Travis Fields Jr. had a season-high 21 points as Radford topped Longwood 67-55 on Thursday night.

Fields sank 9 of 13 shots from the floor, including half of his six 3-point tries, for the Highlanders (12-9, 7-2 Big South Conference). Carlik Jones had 16 points and seven assists as Radford took a 30-22 lead into halftime and cruised from there. Devonnte Holland scored 12 points, while Devine Eke had seven rebounds.

Juan Munoz topped the Lancers (7-15, 2-7) with 17 points. JaShaun Smith added 15 points, while Jordan Cintron grabbed nine rebounds.

Shabooty Phillips, whose 11.0 points per game coming into the contest led the Lancers, scored only three points. He shot 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Radford faces Charleston Southern at home on Saturday. Longwood matches up against Gardner-Webb on the road on Saturday.