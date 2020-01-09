FGCU, Stetson meet in conference play

Florida Gulf Coast (4-13, 1-1) vs. Stetson (7-10, 1-1)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Sun foes meet as Florida Gulf Coast matches up against Stetson. Florida Gulf Coast took care of Lipscomb by seven at home in its last outing. Stetson is coming off a 57-54 road win over Kennesaw State in its most recent game.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Stetson has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Rob Perry, Mahamadou Diawara, Jahlil Rawley and Wheza Panzo have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Hatters points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jalen Warren has accounted for 42 percent of all Florida Gulf Coast field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 12 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 67.

COMING UP SHORT: Florida Gulf Coast has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 57 points and allowing 74.7 points during those contests. Stetson has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 67.3 points while giving up 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson attempts more free throws per game than any other Atlantic Sun team. The Hatters have averaged 21.1 free throws per game this season and 26.2 per game over their last five games.