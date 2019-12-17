FGCU squares up against SD State

Florida Gulf Coast (2-10) vs. South Dakota State (7-6)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays Florida Gulf Coast in a non-conference matchup. South Dakota State knocked off Nebraska-Kearney by 13 points on Friday, while Florida Gulf Coast came up short in a 64-59 game to Robert Morris on Dec. 12.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson has averaged 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds while Brandon Key has put up 10.1 points and 4.5 assists. For the Eagles, Zach Scott has averaged 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals while Caleb Catto has put up 9.8 points and 4.1 rebounds.SOLID SCOTT: Scott has connected on 32.5 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 68.

TWO STREAKS: Florida Gulf Coast has scored 57 points per game and allowed 75.4 over its five-game road losing streak. South Dakota State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 62.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Summit League teams. The Jackrabbits have averaged 20.5 foul shots per game this season.