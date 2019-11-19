FGCU plays host to FAU

Florida Atlantic (2-2) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (0-4)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic goes up against Florida Gulf Coast in an early season matchup. Florida Atlantic beat Palm Beach Atlantic by five at home on Saturday, while Florida Gulf Coast is coming off of an 84-68 loss on the road against Mercer on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Zach Scott is putting up 17 points and two steals to lead the way for the Eagles. Caleb Catto has paired with Scott and is producing 13 points per game. The Owls are led by Richardson Maitre, who is averaging 8.3 points and 2.3 steals.MIGHTY MAITRE: Maitre has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Owls. Florida Gulf Coast has an assist on 35 of 55 field goals (63.6 percent) across its past three outings while Florida Atlantic has assists on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Eagles have averaged 20 foul shots per game this season.