FGCU looks to sweep Lipscomb

Florida Gulf Coast (8-19, 5-7) vs. Lipscomb (11-14, 6-6)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast goes for the season sweep over Lipscomb after winning the previous matchup in Fort Myers. The teams last played each other on Jan. 4, when the Eagles shot 54.2 percent from the field while holding Lipscomb’s shooters to just 38.1 percent en route to a 68-61 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah, Michael Buckland and KJ Johnson have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Bisons points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Eagles have given up only 63.5 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 71 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Asadullah has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last five games. Asadullah has accounted for 49 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bisons are 0-8 when they allow at least 75 points and 11-6 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Eagles are 0-14 when they score 62 points or fewer and 8-5 when they exceed 62.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bisons. Lipscomb has an assist on 40 of 88 field goals (45.5 percent) across its past three contests while Florida Gulf Coast has assists on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 71 points per game.