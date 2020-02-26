FGCU looks to extend streak vs Jacksonville

Jacksonville (13-16, 6-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (9-20, 6-8)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Jacksonville. In its last seven wins against the Dolphins, Florida Gulf Coast has won by an average of 12 points. Jacksonville’s last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2016, an 83-80 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville has benefited heavily from its seniors. David Bell, Destin Barnes, Aamahne Santos and DeAnthony McCallum have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Dolphins points over the team’s last five games.CLUTCH CALEB: Caleb Catto has connected on 35.9 percent of the 156 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Florida Gulf Coast has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 58.7 points while giving up 63.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Dolphins. Florida Gulf Coast has an assist on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) across its past three outings while Jacksonville has assists on 36 of 82 field goals (43.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast is rated second among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29 percent. The Eagles have averaged 10.1 offensive boards per game.