FGCU gets first victory for new head coach, 81-54

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Schadrac Casimir scored 16 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast to an 81-54 victory over Southeastern Thursday night and the first win for Michael Fly as head coach of the Eagles.

Casimir, a graduate transfer from Iona where he played on three NCAA Tournament teams, made 5 of 10 shots, including two 3-pointers.

UNLV transfer Troy Baxter Jr. added 12 points and Haanif Cheatham, who came over from Marquette in January, had 10. The three transfers are being counted on this season after the Eagles (1-1) lost their top three scorers from last season. Returnee Brady Ernst also scored 10 points.

Fly took over as head coach this season in his eighth year with the program.

Dylan Causwell scored 16 points and Josiah Barsh 10 for the Fire, an NAIA Division II program.

Casimir’s 3-pointer gave FGCU the lead for good at 21-20 with 5:38 left in the half, which ended 35-24. FGCU pulled way with a 15-6 run to open the second half.