Ferguson buries 7 3s to lead UIC past Youngstown St 78-63

CHICAGO (AP) — Tarkus Ferguson scored 23 points shooting 7 of 10 from 3-point range and Illinois-Chicago snapped a two-game skid and beat Youngstown State 78-63 Thursday night.

Godwin Boahen scored 21 points with four 3s, Rob Howard shot 5 of 8 from the field and the Flames made 31 of 56 (55 percent) from the field including 14 of 31 (45) from distance.

The Flames (8-9, 2-2 Horizon League) built a 14-0 lead with Ferguson burying a pair of 3s, Boahen a pair of layups and Howard adding a jump shot and a layup. Later, Ferguson added a 3 with 10:55 before halftime and the Flames led 24-9 en route to a 45-23 lead at the break. Jordan Blount’s layup with 16:29 made it 54-27.

Jelani Simmons scored 15 points for Youngstown State (5-13, 1-4). The Penguins now have lost five of their last six.